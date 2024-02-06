Menu
Police arrest three notorious burglars for stealing seven wall fans from mosque in Minna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have arrested three notorious burglary suspects for stealing seven wall fans from a mosque in Minna.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wsiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, said the suspects are notorious in the area for breaking into people’s homes, religious houses and carting away valuable items.

“In continuation of the effort of the Niger State Police Command to reduce crime and criminality in the State to the barest minimum, on 23/1/2024 at about 2200hrs, the Police patrol team of Anti-kidnapping unit, while on routine patrol along Dutsen-Kura/Shanu village area of Minna arrested the following suspects; Mohammed Auwal Abdulsamiu 24yrs, Abdulraheem Abdulsamiu 16yrs, and Abdullahi Usman 17yrs, all of Dutsen-Kura Gwari area of Minna

“The suspects were sighted along the road with two sacks suspected to be concealing some stolen items late at night, they were immediately intercepted and arrested on the spot.

“An immediate search was conducted on the suspects by the patrol team and seven wall fans were found in the sacks carefully concealed for movement to a hidden place.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that on 22/1/2024 at about 2300hrs, they conspired and trespassed into one Juma’at Mosque in Dutsen-Kura/Kwasau area, where the said items were stolen. They also said they were planning to sell the items at Kasuwa-Gwari

“Further investigation revealed that the suspects were known in the area by the residents as notorious housebreaking/burglary suspects, as they were fond of breaking into people’s homes and religious houses, as well as carting away valuable items.

“Meanwhile, the suspects have been charged to court for prosecution.” (www.naija247news.com).

