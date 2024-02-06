Menu
NSCDC arrests 25-year-old for alleged theft of 4 tricycles

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State has arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged theft of four tricycles in Hadejia Local Government Area.

In a statement on Tuesday in Duste, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Badruddeen Tijjani, said that NSCDC operatives arrested one Abdullahi Idris for theft of the tricycles, on Friday.

“Idris was arrested in Chadi Quarters Hadejia about 1700 hours following a complaint to NSCDC operatives in Hadejia.

“While the case was under investigation, the suspect transported the tricycle’s parts to Warwarin, Matoya Garko and Gandun Sarki in Hadejia, where he sold them to a scrap dealer.

“The suspect confessed to have stolen the tricycle and three others, which he stole at Magama Hudu, Zonagalari and PHC Gabari quarters,” he said.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court after an investigation. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

