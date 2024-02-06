NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Tuesday

February 6, 2024.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze from Tuesday to Thursday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja, forecast thick dust haze to reduce horizontal visibility to 1km or less in the northern region on Tuesday.

According to NiMet, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range of 1km to 3km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1km is expected over the North Central region and South during the forecast period.

“For Wednesday, thick dust haze is expected to reduce horizontal visibility to 1km or less in the northern region and North Central states within the forecast period.

“Moderate Dust Haze with horizontal visibility range of 1km to 3km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1km is expected over the Inland region and coastal areas of the South throughout the forecast period,” it said.

The agency envisaged thick to moderate dust haze on Thursday to reduce horizontal visibility to 1km or less in the North and North Central region during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range of 1km to 3km and localized visibility of less than or equal to 1km is expected Inland region of the South throughout the forecast period.

The Agency anticipated early morning mist or fog patches over the coastal areas of the South with patches of cloud in hazy atmosphere later in the day.

“Dust particles are in suspension; use face mask where possible. People with respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

“Children and the elderly should wear warm clothing at Night.

“Special attention should be paid to your skin, eyes and lips. Moisturise your skin and lips as much as possible.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecast from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said. (www.naija247news.com).

