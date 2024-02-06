Menu
Geopolitics

Mobile Internet Access Disrupted in Dakar Amid Senegal’s Political Turmoil

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Mobile internet access in Dakar was disrupted on Monday, as confirmed by AFP journalists, amidst Senegal’s political turmoil following President Macky Sall’s announcement of a postponement of the upcoming election.

Numerous users in the capital reported being unable to access mobile data on their phones since the morning hours. The political unrest stems from Senegal’s parliament’s upcoming debate on a proposal to delay the presidential poll, previously scheduled for February 25, for up to six months.

Following the announcement, opposition leaders have called for a demonstration outside the parliament, amplifying tensions in the country.

The disruption of mobile internet services comes on the heels of violent street protests in Dakar the day before, during which security forces deployed tear gas against demonstrators and apprehended at least one senior opposition figure.

The Sonatel workers’ union, Senegal’s primary telephone operator, had preemptively warned of a potential blackout on Sunday, expressing disapproval of any government action to curtail internet access.

This isn’t the first time such measures have been taken; the government suspended mobile data last June during a period of heightened tensions in the nation.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

