Education

Michael Okpara varsity students protest school fee drive, denial of access to exam hall

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 6, 2024.

A protest erupted on Tuesday at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, Abia State, over attempts by management to stop students from writing their first semester examinations for non-payment of school fees.

The development disrupted the first-semester examination, which started on Monday.

There have been various accounts of what led to the protest, but some students claimed they were denied access to the examination halls for alleged non-payment of school fees.

According to them, they paid fees and had even been captured in the biometric verification exercise, but the machine failed to recognise their identity for a pass into the exam hall.

The students also claimed they should not be made to suffer for the failure of the machine after paying their fees.

Some accounts said the students were angry because the economic hardship in the country had made it difficult for their parents to pay their school fees.

Some said they were dissatisfied with the way and manner in which they were being dragged out of the exam hall by management.

The approach, according to them, did not go down well with the student community.

Dissatisfied with the approach of the university management over the school fee drive, the students started shouting, “No gree for anybody,” one student said.

When contacted, the acting Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the university, Mr Patrick Okpara, confirmed the incident but said that the situation had been brought under control.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
