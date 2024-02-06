Menu
Infrastructure

Lagos Red Line Rail Set to Launch by End of February, Says Governor Sanwo-Olu

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the Lagos Red Line rail project is set to be inaugurated by the end of February. His statement came during a visit to the headquarters of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation in Dalian, China, where discussions were finalized regarding the acquisition of additional rolling stock for both the Blue and Red Rail Line Projects.

“We are prepared to launch the Red Line and are awaiting confirmation from Mr. President. He has indicated February as the target month for the formal inauguration,” stated Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement released by the Lagos State Government on Monday.

“We have already commenced testing and await the President’s confirmation. Once confirmed, we will ensure all safety measures are in place before beginning passenger operations.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu anticipates the arrival of the new rolling stock before the end of the year, following the completion of transactions during his visit to China.

“We visited the Dalian train manufacturing plant, known for producing the existing Blue Line trains. Our purpose was to order new rolling stock for both the Red Line and additional stock for the Blue Line,” the governor explained.

“The facility’s impressive history spans over a century, and they are renowned worldwide for their train manufacturing expertise. We are confident that the trains manufactured here will soon be operational on the tracks in Lagos.”

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

