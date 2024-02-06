Menu
Kidnappers Target Abuja-Bound Buses in Kogi State East District

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

Date:

In the Inele-Eteke Ogugu area of Kogi East district, passengers on two Abuja-bound buses, one from GIG and another from ABC Transport, were abducted by kidnappers. The incident, which occurred during their journey from the eastern part of the country, involved a GIG bus that departed from Umuahia in Abia State at 7:30 am on Saturday.

Upon learning of the abduction, GIG has engaged security services to locate and apprehend the abductors. The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the incident, with the Divisional Police Officer, local vigilantes, and hunters actively involved in the rescue mission.

The abduction targeted the GIG bus with 12 passengers and a Sienna bus from ABC Transport with two occupants. Security operatives successfully rescued the GIG Motors driver, and the Kogi State Commissioner of Police has deployed additional Tactical Squads to intensify efforts in the rescue operation.

This incident adds to the concerning trend of kidnappings across the country, despite ongoing efforts by security agencies. Recent incidents include the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Ekiti State, the murder of two monarchs in Ekiti, and the kidnapping of 55 persons in Katsina. In response to the escalating insecurity, a security consultant advocates for a ruthless approach to dealing with criminals, especially bandits, emphasizing the need to communicate with them in a language they understand.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke
