State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Four Dead, Eleven Arrested And Others Injured In Ogun Cult Clashes

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Ogun, on Monday, confirmed the death of some suspected cultists in cult-related clashes in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incidents to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Odutola said that members of aye group and buccaneer confraternity were killed during the weekend in cult clashes involving the cult groups.

She explained that one Seun Elewode, a member of the aye cult group, was killed during a shootout between rival cult groups in Adeun area of Lafenwa, Abeokuta.

According to her, on Feb. 4, around 10.45 p.m. in Oshungboye crescent in Akinolugbade, a suspected cultist was shot dead, while another was shot in the chest.

”A suspected member of the buccaneer confraternity was killed at Akinolugbade area of the town.

”Another suspected cultist, one Seun Elewode, a notorious member of aye cult group who just returned from prison was also attacked and shot dead at Adeun, Lafenwa in Abeokuta.

“He was shot dead during a shootout at their hideout in a cool spot during a birthday party,” she said.

Odutola added that 11 suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings.

Meanwhile, NAN gathered that four persons were reportedly killed, while several others sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries the cult clashes.

The suspected cultists were reportedly killed in different parts of Abeokuta over the weekend when members of rival cult groups engaged one another in clashes.

Those who died were said to include members of aye, eiye and buccaneer confraternities.

It was also gathered that the clash started on Thursday when a suspected leader of eiye confraternity was shot dead in front of his house in Ijeja area of Abeokuta. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
