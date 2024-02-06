Menu
Search
Subscribe
AFCON

Doctors Clear Victor Osimhen to join squad for AFCON semi final.

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Victor Osimhen has received clearance to join the Nigeria squad in Bouake for the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against South Africa on Wednesday. Despite the clearance, the status of his participation in the match for the Super Eagles remains uncertain.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The African Player of the Year was initially left behind when the squad departed on Monday due to reported stomach discomfort, as stated in a team announcement. However, Osimhen has been conditionally cleared on Tuesday, allowing him to travel, as conveyed by NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire.

“He was only cleared to travel as the abdominal pain has come down a bit,” Olajire explained to ESPN.

“But he has not been cleared to play. The medical team will continue to monitor him when he gets here and they will make the final decision whether he plays or not after he is examined later tonight.”
There is still no indication of the exact nature of the abdominal discomfort or what might have caused it, and team officials are keeping tight lipped on that count.

Osimhen has played a key role in Nigeria’s run to the semifinals. He has been involved in four of the team’s six goals, including scoring in the 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in their opening game of the tournament.
The forward’s energetic running, high press and aerial threat has provided the foundation on which Nigeria’s organised defending is built around.

If he fails to pass the late fitness test, coach Jose Peseiro will still have quality options to call upon in Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Nice’s Terem Moffi and Trabzonspor’s Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu has been the only substitute so far for Osimhen this tournament while Iheanacho and Moffi are yet to get any game time.

But Nigeria are not alone with the injury troubles.

South Africa will be without midfielder Thapelo Maseko, who suffered a hamstring injury in the penalty shootout victory over Cape Verde.

Head coach Hugo Broos confirmed that the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder’s tournament is over but that he would remain with the squad for the rest of the competition.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Three dies as truck carrying cows falls off Plateau bridge
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Three dies as truck carrying cows falls off Plateau bridge

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people were killed and three...

Police arrest three notorious burglars for stealing seven wall fans from mosque in Minna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Niger State Police...

Michael Okpara varsity students protest school fee drive, denial of access to exam hall

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A protest erupted on Tuesday at...

Only persons below 18 will be issued birth certificate, says NPC

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Population Commission (NPC) says...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three dies as truck carrying cows falls off Plateau bridge

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people were killed and three...

Police arrest three notorious burglars for stealing seven wall fans from mosque in Minna

CrimeWatch 0
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Niger State Police...

Michael Okpara varsity students protest school fee drive, denial of access to exam hall

Education 0
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A protest erupted on Tuesday at...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com