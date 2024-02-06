Bayelsa man allegedly beheads girlfriend

February 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck as middle aged man simply identified as Tony, at Kabeama coastal settlement in Sagbama Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa, allegedly beheaded his girlfriend, Ebibraaladei Maxwell.

According to reports, the lovers were unmarried but only cohabited as husband and wife. The live-in couple had one child

According to neighbours, the sad incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, at about 3 am, with the severed head of the victim discovered at dawn.

The residents subsequently apprehended Tony as he attempted to flee the scene.

He was subsequently handed over to the police.

The public relations officer of the state police command, ASP Musa Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the victim is in custody and undergoing interrogation.

It was gathered that policemen from Sagbama Division evacuated the remains of the victim and deposited it at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa.(www.naija247news.com).

