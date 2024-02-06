Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Bayelsa man allegedly beheads girlfriend

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 6, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck as middle aged man simply identified as Tony, at Kabeama coastal settlement in Sagbama Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa, allegedly beheaded his girlfriend, Ebibraaladei Maxwell.

According to reports, the lovers were unmarried but only cohabited as husband and wife. The live-in couple had one child

According to neighbours, the sad incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, at about 3 am, with the severed head of the victim discovered at dawn.

The residents subsequently apprehended Tony as he attempted to flee the scene.

He was subsequently handed over to the police.

The public relations officer of the state police command, ASP Musa Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the victim is in custody and undergoing interrogation.

It was gathered that policemen from Sagbama Division evacuated the remains of the victim and deposited it at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG finally begins enforcement of ban on alcoholic drinks in small sachets
Next article
Access Bank Lagos City Marathon partners Hacey to provide supports/awareness on HIV/AIDS
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AfDB to begin disbursement of $540m SAPZs fund

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. African Development Bank, AfDB, says it...

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Tuesday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon partners Hacey to provide supports/awareness on HIV/AIDS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The organisers of the Access Bank...

FG finally begins enforcement of ban on alcoholic drinks in small sachets

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The federal government through the National Agency...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AfDB to begin disbursement of $540m SAPZs fund

Economy 0
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. African Development Bank, AfDB, says it...

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Tuesday

NiMets 0
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon partners Hacey to provide supports/awareness on HIV/AIDS

Companies & Markets 0
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The organisers of the Access Bank...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com