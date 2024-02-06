Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Abuja Police arrest officers for extorting N29m from businessman

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 6, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Abuja, has arrested its officers who abducted a businessman and extorted N29.9m from him in January.

The force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this Tuesday, Feb. 6, through his X handle.

He tweeted, “We are making a headway on this matter, and justice will be served, as some suspects have been arrested. Hakuna matata.”

Recall that back in January 2024, it was reported that a businessman was abducted at one of his sites in Abuja by armed police officers who detained him until he transferred all the money in his bank account to them. Subsequently, they insisted that he call his relatives and friends to keep sending money before he could be released.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Doctors Clear Victor Osimhen to join squad for AFCON semi final.
Next article
Inflation rate will decline to 21% in 2024 – CBN Governor, Cardoso
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Inflation rate will decline to 21% in 2024 – CBN Governor, Cardoso

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Governor of the Central Bank...

Doctors Clear Victor Osimhen to join squad for AFCON semi final.

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Victor Osimhen has received clearance to join the Nigeria...

Three dies as truck carrying cows falls off Plateau bridge

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people were killed and three...

Police arrest three notorious burglars for stealing seven wall fans from mosque in Minna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Niger State Police...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Inflation rate will decline to 21% in 2024 – CBN Governor, Cardoso

Economy 0
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Governor of the Central Bank...

Doctors Clear Victor Osimhen to join squad for AFCON semi final.

AFCON 0
Victor Osimhen has received clearance to join the Nigeria...

Three dies as truck carrying cows falls off Plateau bridge

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people were killed and three...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com