Abuja Police arrest officers for extorting N29m from businessman

February 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Abuja, has arrested its officers who abducted a businessman and extorted N29.9m from him in January.

The force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this Tuesday, Feb. 6, through his X handle.

He tweeted, “We are making a headway on this matter, and justice will be served, as some suspects have been arrested. Hakuna matata.”

Recall that back in January 2024, it was reported that a businessman was abducted at one of his sites in Abuja by armed police officers who detained him until he transferred all the money in his bank account to them. Subsequently, they insisted that he call his relatives and friends to keep sending money before he could be released.(www.naija247news.com).

