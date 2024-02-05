Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Tyla’s Grammy Win Ignites South Africa-Nigeria Rivalry Ahead of Afcon Clash

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

South African singer Tyla’s triumph at the Grammys, triumphing over four Nigerian nominees, intensifies the competition as the two nations gear up for the Afcon semi-finals showdown on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“South Africa won today but Nigeria will win on Wednesday where it matters most,” commented one user on X. Tyla secured the victory for her song “Water” in the Best African Music Performance category, surpassing Davido, Arya Starr, and Burna Boy.

Nigerians are rallying behind their national team, the Super Eagles, urging them to seek retribution.

“No Nigerian won a Grammy, but a South African won. This is Nigerians being generous so that when we win them in AFCON, they will have something to banter with,” remarked another user on X.

Despite Burna Boy’s nomination in four categories, he didn’t clinch a Grammy, but his captivating performance at the ceremony left the audience in awe.

In the midst of the intense rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa, Davido graciously extended his congratulations to Tyla on X, urging her to “keep soaring.”

South Africa’s representation at the Grammys also included comedian Trevor Noah, who hosted the prestigious event for the fourth time.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ghana and England Battle for 18-Year-Old Man United Rising Star, Kebbie Mainou’s Allegiance
Next article
British’s King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Fertilizer Project Gets a $2.5 Billion Boost with Shell’s Investment Decision

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Shell Plc has officially committed to constructing a gas...

Drake Skips the Grammys Again

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Drake did not attend Sunday night's (Feb. 4) 66th...

British’s King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of...

Ghana and England Battle for 18-Year-Old Man United Rising Star, Kebbie Mainou’s Allegiance

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Ghana and England are in a tug-of-war for the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dangote Fertilizer Project Gets a $2.5 Billion Boost with Shell’s Investment Decision

News Analysis 0
Shell Plc has officially committed to constructing a gas...

Drake Skips the Grammys Again

Music 0
Drake did not attend Sunday night's (Feb. 4) 66th...

British’s King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

Analysis 0
King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com