Tyla’s Grammy Win Ignites South Africa-Nigeria Rivalry Ahead of Afcon Clash

South African singer Tyla’s triumph at the Grammys, triumphing over four Nigerian nominees, intensifies the competition as the two nations gear up for the Afcon semi-finals showdown on Wednesday.

“South Africa won today but Nigeria will win on Wednesday where it matters most,” commented one user on X. Tyla secured the victory for her song “Water” in the Best African Music Performance category, surpassing Davido, Arya Starr, and Burna Boy.

Nigerians are rallying behind their national team, the Super Eagles, urging them to seek retribution.

“No Nigerian won a Grammy, but a South African won. This is Nigerians being generous so that when we win them in AFCON, they will have something to banter with,” remarked another user on X.

Despite Burna Boy’s nomination in four categories, he didn’t clinch a Grammy, but his captivating performance at the ceremony left the audience in awe.

In the midst of the intense rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa, Davido graciously extended his congratulations to Tyla on X, urging her to “keep soaring.”

South Africa’s representation at the Grammys also included comedian Trevor Noah, who hosted the prestigious event for the fourth time.

