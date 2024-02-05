Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro NewsRegions

Teenager crushed to death as smugglers ram into bystanders while fleeing from Customs officials

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 14 year-old-boy, Ibrahim, lost his life when a J5 Peugeot bus being chased by officials of the Nigerian Customs Service in Jibia rammed into bystanders in Jibia town, Katsina State.

Witnesses told Premium Times that the bus was being chased by officials of the Federal Operating Unit, Zone B of the Nigeria Customs Service when it crushed the boy around 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The accident occurred around Tudun Wada Primary School, Tashar Huraira in the town.

“We were sitting in front of Mai Masara filling station when the accident occurred. The J5 driver was at high speed trying to run away from the customs officials when he lost control of the steering wheel and ran into a crowd but only the boy got crushed. We were lucky too. Other people were lucky to escape,” said an eyewitness, who gave his name as Buhari.

He said the customs van reversed and drove back to their checkpoint after the accident.

“I was on the farm around 11 a.m. when my nephew rushed to inform me of the incident,” Ibrahim Musa, the teenager’s father told the publication over the phone. “When I reached the scene, he was already dead. His body was severely damaged by the vehicle,”

Musa, a peasant farmer, said onlookers and other family members took the corpse to the Divisional Police Office in Jibia from where they were referred to the hospital where the boy was confirmed dead.

“The DPO asked us to make a statement and handed the dead body to us. He asked us to go and bury it since they had already taken our statement. I want the government to do justice to us, the Customs officials caused this because they were chasing a vehicle in a populated place like Jibia,”

He said appropriate sanctions must be taken to serve as a deterrent.

The Chairman of the Jibia Peoples Forum, Gide Dahiru, said the driver of the J5 informed them that the soybeans in his vehicle were brought from Batsari and not the Niger Republic.

“The situation in Jibia is becoming confusing because we don’t know what the customs officials are supposed to stop. Even if you bring in goods from Katsina or Kano, they stop and ask you for a bribe. If you refuse to give them they will seize the goods and say it’s contrabands,” he lamented.

The Federal Operations Unit Zone B Kaduna spokesperson, Isa Sulaiman, said the accident was not caused by Customs officials.

“I am aware that we have a team along the Jibiya Border that is within a 40km radius. The officials of the NCS didn’t cause the incident you are referring to as alleged; it was caused by the reckless driving of the driver of that J5 bus you are referring to. But some unscrupulous elements are hell-bent on twisting the narration,” he said.

“Smugglers are unhappy with our resolve to ensure that illicit items do not find their way into the country” but the service would continue to enforce the directives of the federal government despite efforts to smear its name,”

“We are a Service of repute and we sympathise with the families of the victims and an investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident in collaboration with relevant agencies. Whoever is found guilty will face the consequences of his actions,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Central Bank flags $2.4 Billion Forex Claims as Invalid
Next article
Shell agrees to develop Nigeria gas field for Dangote fertiliser. 
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Shell agrees to develop Nigeria gas field for Dangote fertiliser. 

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Shell Plc has made a final...

Nigeria’s Central Bank flags $2.4 Billion Forex Claims as Invalid

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has flagged $2.4...

Police confirm death of suspected lovers in Lagos apartment

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command has...

Ondo State University student stabbed to death in her room

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 300-level female student of Adekunle...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Shell agrees to develop Nigeria gas field for Dangote fertiliser. 

Analysis 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Shell Plc has made a final...

Nigeria’s Central Bank flags $2.4 Billion Forex Claims as Invalid

Analysis 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has flagged $2.4...

Police confirm death of suspected lovers in Lagos apartment

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com