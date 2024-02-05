Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market sustains uptrend amidst profit taking, returns 1.97% WtD

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bullish note with 1.97% growth. Year to date, the market has returned 39.65%. The All Share Index and Market Capitalisation last week stood at 104,421.23 points and N57.158 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 3.89 billion units of shares in 69,117 deals, valued at N95.147 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 27 equities emerged as gainers while 64 equities declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

TRIPPLEG led 26 other gainers in the course of last week as it gained 42.05% to close at N4.02 from the previous close of N2.83.

MEYER, Cornerstone Insurance, JULI and VERITAS KAPITAL grew their share prices by 20.79%, 20.25%, 18.64% and 18.64% respectively.

Others among top 10 gainers include: GEREGU 14.75%, OANDO 11.95%, Dangote Cement 9.93%, Berger Paints 9.81% and MCNICHOLS 6.76% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

DAAR Communication led other price decliners as it shed 22.22% of its share price to close at N0.70 from the previous close of N0.90.

ETERNA OIL, Sunu Assurance, DEAPCAP and May &amp; Baker among other price decliners shed their share prices by 19.49%, 19.11%, 16.25% and 16.00% respectively.

Others among top 10 price decliners include: Universal Insurance (15.22%), CWG (14.10%), CADBURY (12.85%), NEM Insurance (12.35%) and Honeywell Flour (12.22%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Launch New Cash Reserve Requirement to Monitor Banking Sector
Next article
Naira appreciates against Dollar by 1.84% at the  NAFEM  window
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Six Dies, Eleven Persons Injured In Ebonyi Road Accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...

Davido Loses Out On Grammy Award

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke popularly known...

WASSCE commences computer-based test format, allows walk-in candidates

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council (WAEC)...

Naira appreciates against Dollar by 1.84% at the  NAFEM  window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira gained against the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Six Dies, Eleven Persons Injured In Ebonyi Road Accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)...

Davido Loses Out On Grammy Award

Entertainment 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke popularly known...

WASSCE commences computer-based test format, allows walk-in candidates

Education 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council (WAEC)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com