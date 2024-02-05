Stock market sustains uptrend amidst profit taking, returns 1.97% WtD

February 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bullish note with 1.97% growth. Year to date, the market has returned 39.65%. The All Share Index and Market Capitalisation last week stood at 104,421.23 points and N57.158 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 3.89 billion units of shares in 69,117 deals, valued at N95.147 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 27 equities emerged as gainers while 64 equities declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

TRIPPLEG led 26 other gainers in the course of last week as it gained 42.05% to close at N4.02 from the previous close of N2.83.

MEYER, Cornerstone Insurance, JULI and VERITAS KAPITAL grew their share prices by 20.79%, 20.25%, 18.64% and 18.64% respectively.

Others among top 10 gainers include: GEREGU 14.75%, OANDO 11.95%, Dangote Cement 9.93%, Berger Paints 9.81% and MCNICHOLS 6.76% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

DAAR Communication led other price decliners as it shed 22.22% of its share price to close at N0.70 from the previous close of N0.90.

ETERNA OIL, Sunu Assurance, DEAPCAP and May & Baker among other price decliners shed their share prices by 19.49%, 19.11%, 16.25% and 16.00% respectively.

Others among top 10 price decliners include: Universal Insurance (15.22%), CWG (14.10%), CADBURY (12.85%), NEM Insurance (12.35%) and Honeywell Flour (12.22%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

