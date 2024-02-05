Six Dies, Eleven Persons Injured In Ebonyi Road Accident

February 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Sunday confirmed that six persons died in an automobile crash on Onueke axis at the Afikpo-Abakaliki road in Ebonyi.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, in the state, Igwe Nnabuife, told the Newsmen in Abakaliki that the accident involved 17 persons

Nnabuife noted that six persons died, while 11 were critically injured.

According to Nnabuife, the accident involved three vehicles, two articulated vehicles and a commercial bus belonging to Peace Mass Transit.

“It happened around 11:50 am at Onuwedu, Onueke axis, Ezza South local government area of Ebonyi.

“This is a multiple crash and it was caused by wrong over-taking.

“The dead have been taken to the mortuary at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, while those injured are receiving treatment.

“We advice drivers to always be patient while driving. Always obey the traffic rules and regulations. Avoid dangerous driving and over-speeding to save lives,” Nnabuife stated. (www.naija247news.com).

