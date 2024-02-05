Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Six Dies, Eleven Persons Injured In Ebonyi Road Accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Sunday confirmed that six persons died in an automobile crash on Onueke axis at the Afikpo-Abakaliki road in Ebonyi.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, in the state, Igwe Nnabuife, told the Newsmen in Abakaliki that the accident involved 17 persons

Nnabuife noted that six persons died, while 11 were critically injured.

According to Nnabuife, the accident involved three vehicles, two articulated vehicles and a commercial bus belonging to Peace Mass Transit.

“It happened around 11:50 am at Onuwedu, Onueke axis, Ezza South local government area of Ebonyi.

“This is a multiple crash and it was caused by wrong over-taking.

“The dead have been taken to the mortuary at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, while those injured are receiving treatment.

“We advice drivers to always be patient while driving. Always obey the traffic rules and regulations. Avoid dangerous driving and over-speeding to save lives,” Nnabuife stated. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Davido Loses Out On Grammy Award
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Davido Loses Out On Grammy Award

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke popularly known...

WASSCE commences computer-based test format, allows walk-in candidates

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council (WAEC)...

Naira appreciates against Dollar by 1.84% at the  NAFEM  window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira gained against the...

Stock market sustains uptrend amidst profit taking, returns 1.97% WtD

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Davido Loses Out On Grammy Award

Entertainment 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke popularly known...

WASSCE commences computer-based test format, allows walk-in candidates

Education 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council (WAEC)...

Naira appreciates against Dollar by 1.84% at the  NAFEM  window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira gained against the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com