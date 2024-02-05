Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Shell, NNPC, Others Take FID on 10-Year Gas Supply to Dangote Fertiliser Plant

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 5,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and its joint venture partners comprising the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) have taken the final investment decision (FID) to build a dedicated upstream facility to supply 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical Plant for 10 years.

Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical Plant is situated at the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos State.

Managing Director of SPDC and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, disclosed this at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, according to a statement issued on Sunday, by the company’s Media Relations Manager, Abimbola Essien-Nelson.

Okunbor described the FID as a significant step in supporting the Nigerian government’s ‘Decade of Gas’ ambition. SPDC is the operator of the joint venture.

“This investment decision is a critical step in pursuing the development of the gas-rich Iseni field, which is part of the Okpokunou Cluster in Oil Mining Lease 35 located in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State,” Okunbor said.

He added that SPDC and its joint venture partners remained committed to Nigeria’s ‘Decade of Gas’ ambition and, particularly, the domestic gas agenda.

According to Okunbor, increasing the delivery of natural gas to the domestic market is key to accelerated industrialisation and economic development of Nigeria.

The FID signals a positive step towards the construction of the required infrastructure for the project that is expected to create jobs through direct and indirect employment.

Dangote is reputed to be Africa’s largest granulated urea fertiliser complex and produces around 65 per cent of Nigeria’s domestic fertiliser requirements.

The project will supply gas which will enhance the Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical Plant’s ability to deliver on its promise to the Nigerian people and government.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NAFDAC alerts public to falsified chloroquine tablets in circulation in Nigeria
Next article
NYSC has stopped posting corps members to members to ‘very unsafe states’ – FG
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police confirm death of suspected lovers in Lagos apartment

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command has...

Ondo State University student stabbed to death in her room

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 300-level female student of Adekunle...

Burna Boy loses all four nominations at the Grammy Awards 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Burna Boy clinched no award at...

S&P Global Affirms Nigeria’s Credit Outlook Remains Stable at ‘B-/B’

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 5,2024. S&P, a global credit ratings agency, at the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police confirm death of suspected lovers in Lagos apartment

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command has...

Ondo State University student stabbed to death in her room

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 300-level female student of Adekunle...

Burna Boy loses all four nominations at the Grammy Awards 2024

Entertainment 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Burna Boy clinched no award at...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com