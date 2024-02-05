Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Shell agrees to develop Nigeria gas field for Dangote fertiliser. 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Shell Plc has made a final investment decision to build a gas supply facility in Nigeria to feed a fertiliser plant owned by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, the company said in a statement.

The new facility will supply 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day from the Iseni field to the Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical plant for 10 years, according to the deal agreed by Shell (SHEL.L), opens new tab and its joint venture partners TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), opens new tab, Eni (ENI.MI), opens new tab and the state oil firm NNPC Ltd. and gas production.

The $2.5 billion plant, Africa’s largest urea complex with a 3-million-tonne output per year, accounts for 65% of Nigeria’s fertiliser needs and can supply all the major markets in the sub-region.

“The agreement is a critical step in pursuing the development of the gas-rich Iseni field, which is part of the Okpokunou Cluster in Oil Mining Lease 35” in the oil-rich Bayelsa state, Shell’s Nigeria chief, Osagie Okunbor, said in an email.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nigeria holds Africa’s largest gas reserves of more than 200 trillion cubic feet and is seeking to develop the reserves to boost supply to industries, power plants, and for exports.

Okunbor said the project will increase the delivery of gas to the domestic market and help stimulate economic growth.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Teenager crushed to death as smugglers ram into bystanders while fleeing from Customs officials
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Teenager crushed to death as smugglers ram into bystanders while fleeing from Customs officials

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 14 year-old-boy, Ibrahim, lost his...

Nigeria’s Central Bank flags $2.4 Billion Forex Claims as Invalid

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has flagged $2.4...

Police confirm death of suspected lovers in Lagos apartment

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command has...

Ondo State University student stabbed to death in her room

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 300-level female student of Adekunle...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Teenager crushed to death as smugglers ram into bystanders while fleeing from Customs officials

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 14 year-old-boy, Ibrahim, lost his...

Nigeria’s Central Bank flags $2.4 Billion Forex Claims as Invalid

Analysis 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has flagged $2.4...

Police confirm death of suspected lovers in Lagos apartment

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com