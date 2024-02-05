Menu
Nigeria Professional Football League

REVEALED: Why Ademola Lookman Chose Nigeria Over England

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

 

Ademola Lookman’s decision to leave England for Nigeria has proven to be a wise move.

The 26-year-old forward scored the winning goal against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-finals, securing his place in Nigerian football history. His success with Atalanta in Italy’s Serie A and on the international stage highlights the positive impact of his switch.

When Lookman was 22, playing Champions League football for RB Leipzig, he contemplated the decision to switch his international allegiance. Despite winning caps for England at various levels, he expressed interest in experiencing big international tournaments and representing the nation of his African heritage. The recent AFCON matches, where he outshone prominent players like Victor Osimhen, underscore the success of his decision.

Lookman’s journey in football started outside the traditional academy system. Charlton discovered him playing in south London’s Sunday League circuit for Waterloo, offering him a scholarship. His unpolished and uncoached style, combined with intelligence and determination, has propelled him to success in Serie A and with the Nigerian national team.

The forward’s career decisions reflect his commitment to continuous development, refusing to stay at clubs where playing time was limited. Lookman’s example serves as inspiration, particularly for players navigating complex pathways from multicultural communities. At the current AFCON tournament, Lookman is one of 15 English-born players, showcasing the diversity in international football.

Other players, like Tarryn Allarakhia, Haji Mnoga, Ben Starkie, and Mo Sagaf, share similar journeys, representing nations like Tanzania and Somalia. Allarakhia, 26, experienced a whirlwind journey from the National League to international football, facing stars like Mo Salah and Hakim Ziyech. His story, along with Lookman’s, highlights the diverse and dynamic nature of football careers, where talent can emerge from unexpected places and lead to unexpected opportunities.

Nigeria’s recent devaluation makes the Naira appear “cheap,” to attract foreign inflows
