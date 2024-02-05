Menu
Police confirm death of suspected lovers in Lagos apartment

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the deaths of a man and a woman suspected to be lovers in an apartment in the Ojodu area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday.

He said the sudden and unnatural death was reported to the Ojodu Police Division on Sunday at about 9:10 am.

According to him, the lifeless bodies of the lovers, one Adebayo Adeseko, 30, and his partner, Sarah Adesanya, 36, were found at their apartment at No 8B, Gbete Street, off Shoyemi Bamaco Estate, Ojodu Berger, Lagos.

The spokesperson said on the strength of the information, a team of operatives from the station immediately went to the scene.

Hundeyin said the operatives photographed the scene and evacuated the corpses to the mourtuary for autopsy, while investigation into their death continued.

It was learned that the man was a filmmaker, who had a misunderstanding on Saturday with his lover, which degenerated to heated argument and to a fight, resulting to the woman’s death.

It was further learnt that the man allegedly stabbed himself and died after he discovered that the woman had given up the ghost.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
