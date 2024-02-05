Ondo State University student stabbed to death in her room

February 5, 2024.

A 300-level female student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, identified as Ifeoluwa Adekunle, was stabbed to death by unknown assailants in her off-campus apartment.

The Economics student was found in a pool of blood in her room at the weekend.

One of the students, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told newsmen that the girl was gruesomely killed, adding that the incident has caused apprehension within the students’ community.

“She was stabbed to death by yet-to-be-identified persons who came visiting. We know this is not a cult-related issue as some people are suggesting,” the source said.

“We have reported the case to the police but seems they are slow in responding to our demands in identifying and tracking those behind this dastardly act.

“We are imploring the Ondo State Government to please look into the matter and ensure that the deceased gets justice.”

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said men of the state detectives visited the scene and an investigation has begun into the case.

The PPRO, who ruled out cult-related activities in the case, said that the corpse of the deceased had been moved to the hospital’s morgue.

“She was killed but her corpse had been moved to the hospital’s morgue and we have begun our investigation on the case. We are not sure if it’s a cult-related activity because she was murdered in her room situated off the campus but an investigation is going to unravel the cause,” she said.(www.naija247news.com).

