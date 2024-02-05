NYSC has stopped posting corps members to members to ‘very unsafe states’ – FG

February 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister of Youth, Jamila Ibrahim, says members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are no longer posted to states deemed unsafe in the wake of worsening security condition in the country.

In an interview with Channels TV, the Minister said the scheme has taken steps to secure NYSC members including posting them only to safe states.

“As an immediate intervention of the government and the NYSC as an agency, we have actually stopped posting corps members to the very unsafe states. We have been doing it. We have been doing it in the past. There are states we have not been posting corps members to to ensure their safety” she said

Jamila Ibrahim further stated that the security of corps members requires collaboration with other agencies of government.

“When it comes to security matters, it is a multi-sectoral approach. So, it is not the NYSC alone and the ministry that is involved. We are working with security outlets to ensure corps members are safe,” the minister maintained. We are also working on group transportation strategies for them to ensure that they are transported to and from camps safely and to their destinations.”

The minister added that the Federal Government is working on reforming the NYSC scheme to reflect the present realities of the nation, particularly in the area of their allowance.

“When it comes to remuneration, we are looking at the holistic funding of the NYSC. You are all aware that we have announced a reform of the NYSC scheme itself. We want the scheme to go beyond being a social programme of the government. The reforms will actually transform the NYSC into a revenue-generating agency and prepare corps members for the job market”. (www.naija247news.com).

