Nigeria’s recent devaluation makes the Naira appear “cheap,” to attract foreign inflows

Naira Devaluation and Forex Reforms Raise Speculation of Naira Float

In recent developments, Nigeria has witnessed its second currency devaluation in less than a year, coupled with new forex rules, sparking speculation that the central bank is contemplating allowing the naira to float freely. Investors and analysts suggest that while this signals a potential shift, a substantial backlog of dollar orders and low liquidity may hinder the momentum of these reforms.

Foreign investors, in particular, remain cautious and seek more assurance that Africa’s largest economy is truly moving away from longstanding currency controls, which have historically distorted its currency market. The official naira exchange rate experienced a significant drop last week, reaching 1,531 per dollar from 900, approaching black market levels. This de facto devaluation followed a change in the market regulator’s closing rate calculation methodology.

Additionally, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced limits on banks’ holdings in foreign currencies and eased rules for international money transfer operators, allowing them to quote the naira at prevailing market rates. Analysts view these measures as potential indicators of a turning point, with the lack of incentives in the official markets possibly leading to a true free float if the central bank refrains from intervention.

Nigeria grapples with challenges such as a record amount of government debt, high unemployment, and power shortages, contributing to prolonged economic stagnation. Despite initial reforms, including the removal of a fuel subsidy and some forex controls by President Bola Tinubu, the naira continued to weaken without central bank intervention.

The recent devaluation makes the naira appear “cheap,” potentially attracting foreign portfolio inflows, contingent on comprehensive monetary policy measures. Ending the practice of financing the budget deficit through central bank overdrafts is among the necessary steps, given its impact on money supply and soaring inflation, reaching 28.92% in December.

The forex backlog, estimated at nearly $7 billion, remains a significant concern, deterring foreign investors who fear challenges in repatriating their funds. The CBN acknowledged a remaining outstanding amount of $2.2 billion, with $2.4 billion facing non-honoring due to irregularities.

As Nigeria approaches its first monetary policy meeting since July, the central bank is under pressure to implement substantial interest rate hikes from the current 18.75%. Clarity on the direction and coordinated support for forex operations with monetary policy are deemed essential to instill confidence and encourage foreign investment.

The discrepancy between short-term yields and the policy rate underscores the need for money market reforms to restore stability and attract foreign investors to local debt.

