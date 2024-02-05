Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Nigeria’s recent devaluation makes the Naira appear “cheap,” to attract foreign inflows

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

  • Naira Devaluation and Forex Reforms Raise Speculation of Naira Float
  • Foreign investors, in particular, remain cautious and seek more assurance.
  • The discrepancy between short-term yields spurs needs for more market reforms.

In recent developments, Nigeria has witnessed its second currency devaluation in less than a year, coupled with new forex rules, sparking speculation that the central bank is contemplating allowing the naira to float freely. Investors and analysts suggest that while this signals a potential shift, a substantial backlog of dollar orders and low liquidity may hinder the momentum of these reforms.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Foreign investors, in particular, remain cautious and seek more assurance that Africa’s largest economy is truly moving away from longstanding currency controls, which have historically distorted its currency market. The official naira exchange rate experienced a significant drop last week, reaching 1,531 per dollar from 900, approaching black market levels. This de facto devaluation followed a change in the market regulator’s closing rate calculation methodology.

Additionally, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced limits on banks’ holdings in foreign currencies and eased rules for international money transfer operators, allowing them to quote the naira at prevailing market rates. Analysts view these measures as potential indicators of a turning point, with the lack of incentives in the official markets possibly leading to a true free float if the central bank refrains from intervention.

Nigeria grapples with challenges such as a record amount of government debt, high unemployment, and power shortages, contributing to prolonged economic stagnation. Despite initial reforms, including the removal of a fuel subsidy and some forex controls by President Bola Tinubu, the naira continued to weaken without central bank intervention.

The recent devaluation makes the naira appear “cheap,” potentially attracting foreign portfolio inflows, contingent on comprehensive monetary policy measures. Ending the practice of financing the budget deficit through central bank overdrafts is among the necessary steps, given its impact on money supply and soaring inflation, reaching 28.92% in December.

The forex backlog, estimated at nearly $7 billion, remains a significant concern, deterring foreign investors who fear challenges in repatriating their funds. The CBN acknowledged a remaining outstanding amount of $2.2 billion, with $2.4 billion facing non-honoring due to irregularities.

As Nigeria approaches its first monetary policy meeting since July, the central bank is under pressure to implement substantial interest rate hikes from the current 18.75%. Clarity on the direction and coordinated support for forex operations with monetary policy are deemed essential to instill confidence and encourage foreign investment.

The discrepancy between short-term yields and the policy rate underscores the need for money market reforms to restore stability and attract foreign investors to local debt.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Navy nab 2 alleged smugglers, seize 38 bags of rice in Akwa-Ibom
Next article
REVEALED: Why Ademola Lookman Chose Nigeria Over England
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

REVEALED: Why Ademola Lookman Chose Nigeria Over England

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Ademola Lookman's decision to leave England for Nigeria has proven to be a wise move.

Navy nab 2 alleged smugglers, seize 38 bags of rice in Akwa-Ibom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base,...

DMO offers 2 FGN savings bonds for subscription for February

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) has...

Mr Ibu was my father’s friend – Adopted daughter, Jasmine

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Jasmine Okafor has finally spoken about...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

REVEALED: Why Ademola Lookman Chose Nigeria Over England

Nigeria Professional Football League 0
Ademola Lookman's decision to leave England for Nigeria has proven to be a wise move.

Navy nab 2 alleged smugglers, seize 38 bags of rice in Akwa-Ibom

CrimeWatch 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base,...

DMO offers 2 FGN savings bonds for subscription for February

FGN Bonds 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com