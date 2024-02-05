Nigeria’s Central Bank flags $2.4 Billion Forex Claims as Invalid

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has flagged $2.4 billion as invalid out of the reported $7 billion foreign exchange liabilities of the federal government, revealing discrepancies in claims, according to a Deloitte report.

CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso disclosed in an Arise TV interview that $2.3 billion of the FX backlog has been settled, leaving $2.2 billion unresolved, emphasizing the impact of these invalid claims on the naira and currency market stability.

The CBN, responding to a seven-year concealment, engaged Deloitte for a forensic assessment of forex claims, uncovering infractions like missing import documents and entities that did not exist, contributing to the $2.4 billion issues.

Cardoso affirmed that non-qualifying transactions would not be paid, as the CBN implements measures to address the FX crisis, including directives against currency speculation and hoarding.

