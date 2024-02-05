Nigeria Launch New Cash Reserve Requirement to Monitor Banking Sector

“Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Implements New Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) Mechanism to Enhance Planning and Monitoring Capabilities”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is discontinuing daily CRR debits and introducing an updated Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) mechanism. The objective is to enhance banks’ capacity for planning, monitoring, and aligning their records with the CBN.

The determination of deposits subject to sterilization with the CBN as CRR will follow a phased approach:

Phase 1 – Utilization of the Incremental Approach: The existing ratio (32.5%) will be applied to increases in banks’ weekly average adjusted deposits. Phase 2 — CRR levy of 50% of the lending shortfall: This will be enforced for banks not meeting the minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) as per the CBN’s correspondence to all banks dated September 30, 2019 (Reference: BSD/DIR/GEN/LAB/12/049).

The CBN will furnish banks with details of the applied charges and the rationale behind their computation.

