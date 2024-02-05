Naira appreciates against Dollar by 1.84% at the  NAFEM  window

February 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira gained against the American dollar on Friday, 3rd February 2024 at the official market but declined at the black market.

The domestic currency appreciated marginally by 1.84% to close at N1,435.53 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N26.37 gain or a 1.84% increase in the local currency compared to the N1,461.90 closed on Thursday.

The intraday high recorded was N1526/$1, while the intraday low was N838.96/$1, representing a wide spread of N687.04/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $440.13 million, representing a 180,59% decrease compared to the previous day.

However, the naira closed flat at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1,500/$1, a decline of 0.33% against N1,495 it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1432.40/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

