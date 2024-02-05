Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

NAFDAC alerts public to falsified chloroquine tablets in circulation in Nigeria

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert regarding the sale of a falsified brand of Chloroquine Phosphate tablets.

The counterfeit product was discovered and purchased from an informal dispensary in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria.

Upon conducting TLC screening on the tablets, it was revealed that the product contains no active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

Despite carrying the NAFDAC registration number 04-8769, it should be emphasized that the product is not registered by NAFDAC and is not listed in the NAFDAC database of registered products.

While the falsified product may have already been distributed to various parts of the country through both legal and illegal channels, NAFDAC is taking swift action to detect and remove it from circulation.

The agency has directed all state offices to conduct surveillance and recall all batches of the violating product.

NAFDAC urges importers, distributors, retailers, and healthcare providers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain.

All medicinal products should be sourced from authorized and licensed suppliers, with a thorough check of authenticity and physical condition.

Members of the public in possession of the mentioned product are advised to discontinue its sale or use and submit the stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The agency has warned that it is not vital to use this substandard product.

In case you or someone you know has used the product or experienced any adverse reaction or event after use, immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional is recommended.

Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any suspicions of substandard and falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office or contact NAFDAC.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
In China, Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Charges CCECC to Start 4th Mainland Bridge Project in March
Next article
Shell, NNPC, Others Take FID on 10-Year Gas Supply to Dangote Fertiliser Plant
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police confirm death of suspected lovers in Lagos apartment

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command has...

Ondo State University student stabbed to death in her room

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 300-level female student of Adekunle...

Burna Boy loses all four nominations at the Grammy Awards 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Burna Boy clinched no award at...

S&P Global Affirms Nigeria’s Credit Outlook Remains Stable at ‘B-/B’

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 5,2024. S&P, a global credit ratings agency, at the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police confirm death of suspected lovers in Lagos apartment

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command has...

Ondo State University student stabbed to death in her room

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 300-level female student of Adekunle...

Burna Boy loses all four nominations at the Grammy Awards 2024

Entertainment 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Burna Boy clinched no award at...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com