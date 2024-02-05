Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Mr Ibu was my father’s friend – Adopted daughter, Jasmine

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Jasmine Okafor has finally spoken about her relationship with the ailing actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu.

It was widely reported that Jasmine and Mr Ibu’s son, Daniel Onyeabuchi, were arrested in Lagos for allegedly defrauding the actor of N55 million.

Addressing the allegations in a viral video on the internet, Jasmine narrated how she met the actor, who now acted as a father figure to her.

“I said I wasn’t going to talk about this issue until Mr Ibu gets back on his feet and to God be the glory he has been discharged and recuperating.

” A lot has happened and I will like to shed more light on how I got involved and how things got to this point.

“My dad died so many years ago, he was a Nigerian army and a good friend to Mr Ibu, who is now a father figure in my life. After my dad’s death, Mr Ibu has been playing a father figure role in my life. In 2018, I left the country to look for greener pastures, and from there I relocated to Cyprus where I was studying law.

“In 2020, Mr Ibu started requesting financial assistance from me on chat and I was surprised because he was doing well and almost at the peak of his career before I left. He now opened up to me that he was sick and was in Abuja, while his wife was in Lagos I requested to call her and she told me that Mr Ibu had left the house for over two years.

“I didn’t want to speak but things have gotten to a point that I have to speak up my truth”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gunshots fired as Minna residents protest over hardship
Next article
DMO offers 2 FGN savings bonds for subscription for February
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Navy nab 2 alleged smugglers, seize 38 bags of rice in Akwa-Ibom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base,...

DMO offers 2 FGN savings bonds for subscription for February

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) has...

Teenager crushed to death as smugglers ram into bystanders while fleeing from Customs officials

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 14 year-old-boy, Ibrahim, lost his...

Nigeria’s Central Bank flags $2.4 Billion Forex Claims as Invalid

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has flagged $2.4...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Navy nab 2 alleged smugglers, seize 38 bags of rice in Akwa-Ibom

CrimeWatch 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base,...

DMO offers 2 FGN savings bonds for subscription for February

FGN Bonds 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) has...

Teenager crushed to death as smugglers ram into bystanders while fleeing from Customs officials

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 14 year-old-boy, Ibrahim, lost his...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com