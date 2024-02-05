Menu
Nigeria Professional Football League

Ghana and England Battle for 18-Year-Old Man United Rising Star, Kebbie Mainou’s Allegiance

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

Ghana and England are in a tug-of-war for the talents of 18-year-old Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. Despite Manchester United’s recent on-field struggles, Mainoo’s breakthrough from the youth academy has been a standout in an otherwise lackluster season.

His game-winning goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers showcased his potential, with the English youth player displaying composure and skill.

Mainoo’s inclusion in Manchester United’s starting XI is evident, contributing to their recent victory over West Ham. Ghana is keen on convincing him to switch allegiance, despite his representation of England in youth categories. Born in Stockport to Ghanaian parents, the Black Stars aim to lure him away from the Three Lions. The Ghana Football Association expresses interest in working with talented individuals like Mainoo.

Meanwhile, England’s Gareth Southgate is considering including Mainoo in the March squad, coinciding with Ghana’s efforts to persuade him. England emphasizes its interest in the player’s progress, unrelated to potential interest from other nations.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

