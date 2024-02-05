Menu
Search
Subscribe
FGN Bonds

DMO offers 2 FGN savings bonds for subscription for February

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced two Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 per unit.

The first offer, according to the DMO, is a two-year FGN savings bond due on Feb. 14, 2025, at interest rate of 12. 75 per cent per annum.

The second offer is a three-year FGN savings bond due on Feb 14, 2026, at 13.75 per cent per annum.

Opening date is Feb. 4, closing date is Feb. 9, settlement date is Feb. 14, while coupon payment dates are May 14, Aug. 14, Nov. 14 and Feb. 14.

The debt office announced that the bonds are offered at N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.

“Interest is payable quarterly while bullet repayment is on maturity date,” the DMO said.

It assured that FGN savings bonds, like all other FGN securities, are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.

“They qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustees Investment Act.

“Qualify as government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act for tax exemption for pension fund amongst other investors.

“Listed in the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited, and qualify as liquid asset for liquidity ratio calculation for banks,” it said. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Mr Ibu was my father’s friend – Adopted daughter, Jasmine
Next article
Navy nab 2 alleged smugglers, seize 38 bags of rice in Akwa-Ibom
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Navy nab 2 alleged smugglers, seize 38 bags of rice in Akwa-Ibom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base,...

Mr Ibu was my father’s friend – Adopted daughter, Jasmine

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Jasmine Okafor has finally spoken about...

Teenager crushed to death as smugglers ram into bystanders while fleeing from Customs officials

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 14 year-old-boy, Ibrahim, lost his...

Nigeria’s Central Bank flags $2.4 Billion Forex Claims as Invalid

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has flagged $2.4...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Navy nab 2 alleged smugglers, seize 38 bags of rice in Akwa-Ibom

CrimeWatch 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base,...

Mr Ibu was my father’s friend – Adopted daughter, Jasmine

Entertainment 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Jasmine Okafor has finally spoken about...

Teenager crushed to death as smugglers ram into bystanders while fleeing from Customs officials

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 14 year-old-boy, Ibrahim, lost his...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com