Delta govt distributes 388 tonnes of maize to poultry farmers

February 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Delta State Government has distributed 388 tonnes of maize to members of the state chapter of Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria, PAN, to mitigate the challenges confronting them.

Speaking during the distribution of the 388 tonnes (7,660 bags) of maize at the ADP office in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, Secretary of the state Palliatives Committee, Chief Jaro Egbo said the state government was out to cushion the effects of the rising cost of feeds production in the country.

He said the gesture was aimed at reducing the high cost of living by encouraging the production of what is consumed in the state and also enable the state compete favourably with any other states in the country in terms of agricultural productivity.

He disclosed that the verification of the list of members submitted by the association in the state showed substantial compliance of about 97 percent.

“A total of 528 tonnes of maize are to be distributed to poultry farmers in the state out of which we are releasing 7,660 bags of maize which is about 388 tonnes, to the poultry farmers until we sort out other grey areas to see whether those farms exist or not,” Egbo said.

In his remarks, Chairman of state chapter of PAN, Chief Eric Tomfawei, thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his policies and programmes aimed at enhancing food security in the state.(www.naija247news.com).

