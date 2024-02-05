Davido Loses Out On Grammy Award

February 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido continues his search for his first Grammy award after losing out on all three nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Davido was nominated in three categories: Best Global Music Performance, Best Global Music Album and Best African Music Performance but lost all three on Sunday night.

In same vein, none of the four other Nigerian artistes nominated — Burna Boy, Olamide, Ayra Starr and Asake — nicked an award during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Tyla went home with her first Grammy Award as she won the Best Global Music Performance category at the Grammys.

Tyla who had her breakthrough with the hit song ‘Water’ in 2023 defeated a line-up of Nigerian artistes that includes Davido, Burna boy, Asake and Ayra Starr.

Before the Grammy ceremony, Davido had expressed optimism about winning his first Grammy.

In an interview with Billboard’s Tetris Kelly, Davido said he would go into wild celebration if he clinches the award for the Best African Music Performance category

Speaking further, Davido said an African music category at the premier global music award was long overdue.

“I feel good being a nominee for the first time and getting three nominations. But the Best African Music Performance category feels long overdue for African music to be celebrated. I’m talking about generations way before mine, Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade… Sunny Ade has been nominated, I believe, but now there is an African category.

“If there was an African category years ago, a lot of people would have had the opportunity to be recognised by the Grammy. Finally, at least it is happening now,” Davido said.(www.naija247news.com).

