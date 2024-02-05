Dangote Fertilizer Project Gets a $2.5 Billion Boost with Shell’s Investment Decision

Shell Plc has officially committed to constructing a gas supply facility in Nigeria, catering to Aliko Dangote’s fertilizer plant, as confirmed by the company’s recent statement.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The facility, set to provide 100 million standard cubic feet of gas daily from the Iseni field, is part of a 10-year deal involving Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni, and NNPC Ltd.

This initiative supports the $2.5 billion Dangote Fertilizer and Petrochemical plant, Africa’s largest urea complex, meeting 65% of Nigeria’s fertilizer demand and serving key markets in the sub-region.

Osagie Okunbor, Shell’s Nigeria chief, emphasized the project’s significance for the gas-rich Iseni field’s development and Nigeria’s economic growth.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...