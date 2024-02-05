Menu
Search
Subscribe
AnalysisLifestyle News

British’s King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, says Buckingham Palace.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

It is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The type of cancer has not been revealed, but the palace said the King began “regular treatments” on Monday.
Buckingham Palace says the King “remains wholly positive about his treatment”. He will postpone his public engagements, with senior royals expected to stand in for him.
The King “looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”, the palace said.
No further details are being shared on the stage of cancer or a prognosis.
The King informed both his sons personally about his diagnosis and Prince William was said to be in regular contact with his father.
Prince Harry, who lives in the United States, spoke to his father and will be travelling to the UK to see him in the coming days.

Statement in full: King diagnosed with cancer
The King, 75, returned to London from Sandringham in Norfolk on Monday morning and the palace says he has commenced treatment as an outpatient.
Although he will pause his public events, the King will continue with his constitutional role as head of state, including paperwork and private meetings.
There is a constitutional mechanism for when the head of state is unable to carry out official duties – in that circumstance “counsellors of state” can be appointed to stand in for the monarch.

At present that includes Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew no longer to be called on as non-working royals.

Prince William had also temporarily withdrawn from public engagements while he helped his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, as she recovered from “abdominal surgery”.

But it was announced earlier on Monday he would return to public duties later this week.
The King was seen at a church service in Sandringham on Sunday, where he waved to crowds.

He had a prostate procedure at a private London hospital more than a week ago.
The King had chosen to go public about his prostate treatment, with the aim of encouraging more men to get prostate checks, the palace said at the time.
He was said to have been delighted to have raised awareness about the issue, with the NHS website reporting a surge in issues about prostate conditions.
For many types of cancer, the chance of getting it increases with age. UK figures suggest, on average each year, more than a third (36%) of new cancer cases were in people aged 75 and over.

​Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the King a “full and speedy recovery”, as did Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Commons Speaker Sir Lyndsay Hoyle.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tyla’s Grammy Win Ignites South Africa-Nigeria Rivalry Ahead of Afcon Clash
Next article
Drake Skips the Grammys Again
Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Fertilizer Project Gets a $2.5 Billion Boost with Shell’s Investment Decision

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Shell Plc has officially committed to constructing a gas...

Drake Skips the Grammys Again

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Drake did not attend Sunday night's (Feb. 4) 66th...

Tyla’s Grammy Win Ignites South Africa-Nigeria Rivalry Ahead of Afcon Clash

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
South African singer Tyla's triumph at the Grammys, triumphing...

Ghana and England Battle for 18-Year-Old Man United Rising Star, Kebbie Mainou’s Allegiance

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Ghana and England are in a tug-of-war for the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dangote Fertilizer Project Gets a $2.5 Billion Boost with Shell’s Investment Decision

News Analysis 0
Shell Plc has officially committed to constructing a gas...

Drake Skips the Grammys Again

Music 0
Drake did not attend Sunday night's (Feb. 4) 66th...

Tyla’s Grammy Win Ignites South Africa-Nigeria Rivalry Ahead of Afcon Clash

Lifestyle News 0
South African singer Tyla's triumph at the Grammys, triumphing...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com