EntertainmentMusic

American Rapper Arrested After Winning Three Grammy Awards

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American rapper, Michael Santiago Render, better known by his stage name Killer Mike, has been arrested and taken away from the Grammys in handcuffs, after winning three awards.

The 48-year-old rapper won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for ‘Scientists & Engineers,’ and the Best Rap Album for Michael.

However, shortly after he posed with his awards, the police arrived and led him out of the venue.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have not said why he was arrested, but The Hollywood Reporter said it was for a misdemeanor and was not related to the awards.(www.naija247news.com).

Six Dies, Eleven Persons Injured In Ebonyi Road Accident
Delta govt distributes 388 tonnes of maize to poultry farmers
Azonuchechi Chukwu
