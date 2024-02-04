Why We Suspended Rerun Elections In Enugu, Kano, Akwa Ibom Constituencies, INEC Reveals

INEC Halts Rerun Elections in Enugu, Kano, and Akwa Ibom Amid Disruptions and Abductions

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has taken the decision to suspend the ongoing rerun elections in specific constituencies within Enugu, Kano, and Akwa Ibom States. This move is attributed to disruptions, irregularities, and the abduction of election officials during the electoral process.

Affected areas include Enugu South 1 State Constituency in Enugu State, Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency in Kano State, as disclosed by the electoral body in a statement signed by Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner & Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee.

The decision to suspend the elections follows earlier reports by INEC, indicating the monitoring of cases involving thuggery and the hijacking of electoral materials in these states.

INEC clarified that elections were suspended in all eight Polling Units of Enugu South 1 Constituency where the original results sheets were unavailable for voter inspection before the polls commenced. In Akwa Ibom State, the electoral body suspended elections in two Polling Units due to the carting away of all election materials by hoodlums. In Kano State’s Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, disruptions occurred in all ten Polling Units of Kunchi LGA, involving invasion, vandalization, and disruption by thugs.

The electoral umpire cited Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022, aligning with its decision to suspend elections in the mentioned constituencies. Further measures for these affected areas will be announced following the Commission’s meeting on Monday.

INEC has called on security agencies to investigate these incidents, emphasizing its commitment to thoroughly interrogate any breaches involving its officials.

Channels Television reported that INEC is currently conducting bye and re-run elections in 80 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 26 states. These elections aim to fill vacancies in at least three senatorial districts, 17 federal, and 28 state constituencies, encompassing 80 local government areas, 575 registration areas/wards, and 8,934 polling units. The exercise involves 4,904,627 registered voters, with 4,613,291 PVCs collected.

