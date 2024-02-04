We’re Aware of Thugs Hijacking Election Materials In Kano, Enugu, Akwa Ibom – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is actively monitoring reports of thuggery and material hijacking during rerun and bye-elections, specifically in Akwa Ibom, Kano, and Enugu States.

While polls opened promptly across the 8,934 Polling Units in 26 States involved in Saturday’s elections, incidents of disruption were reported.

INEC is investigating disruptions in Akwa Ibom’s Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency and Enugu South 1 State Constituency, along with disturbances in Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituencies of Kano State.

The ongoing elections aim to fill vacancies in various states and constituencies, involving over 4.6 million registered voters.

