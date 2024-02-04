Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Senegal President Calls Off February 25 Election

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Senegalese President Macky Sall on Saturday announced the indefinite postponement of the presidential election scheduled for February 25, just hours before official campaigning was due to start.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an address to the nation, Sall said he signed a decree abolishing a previous measure that set the date as lawmakers investigate two Constitutional Council judges whose integrity in the election process has been questioned.
“I will begin an open national dialogue to bring together the conditions for a free, transparent and inclusive election,” Sall added without giving a new date.

It is the first time a Senegalese presidential election has been postponed.

A November 2023 decree signed by Sall fixed the election for February 25, with 20 candidates in the running but without two major opposition figures.

Sall had repeatedly said he would hand over power in early April to the winner of the vote.
After announcing he would not run for a third term as president, Sall designated Prime Minister Amadou Ba from his party as his would-be successor.

The Constitutional Council has excluded dozens of candidates from the vote, including firebrand anti-system figurehead Ousmane Sonko and Karim Wade, son of former president Abdoulaye Wade.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Why We Suspended Rerun Elections In Enugu, Kano, Akwa Ibom Constituencies, INEC Reveals
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Why We Suspended Rerun Elections In Enugu, Kano, Akwa Ibom Constituencies, INEC Reveals

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
INEC Halts Rerun Elections in Enugu, Kano, and Akwa...

We’re Aware of Thugs Hijacking Election Materials In Kano, Enugu, Akwa Ibom – INEC

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is actively monitoring...

PDP Agent Alleges Compromised Security Agents Facilitating Vote Buying in Kaduna Bye-elections

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The PDP representative in Kaduna State, Yusuf Abubakar, has...

Pastor Adeboye, Condemns Heinous Acts on Traditional Rulers

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
In a powerful address during the monthly Holy Ghost...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Why We Suspended Rerun Elections In Enugu, Kano, Akwa Ibom Constituencies, INEC Reveals

Election Views 0
INEC Halts Rerun Elections in Enugu, Kano, and Akwa...

We’re Aware of Thugs Hijacking Election Materials In Kano, Enugu, Akwa Ibom – INEC

Election Views 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is actively monitoring...

PDP Agent Alleges Compromised Security Agents Facilitating Vote Buying in Kaduna Bye-elections

Election Views 0
The PDP representative in Kaduna State, Yusuf Abubakar, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com