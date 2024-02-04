Menu
Infrastructure

Sanwo-Olu partners China’s CCECC to finish Lagos State’s 4th mainland bridge in 3 years before tenure expiration

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Mission in China: Building Bridges and Partnerships

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, embarked on a noteworthy journey from Beijing to Dalian, renowned for its aquatic offerings and extensive coastline. During his working visit to China, the Governor explored the prestigious Dalian Urban Planning Exhibition Centre in Xigang District.


This three-floor Exhibition Centre provided insights into the historical evolution, ongoing developments, and future blueprints of the city. Governor Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by government officials, delved into the past, present, and immediate future of the Chinese city, gaining a comprehensive understanding of its transformation.

In a parallel development, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the imminent commencement of the highly anticipated Fourth Mainland Bridge project. Urging the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to initiate groundbreaking in March, he reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing transportation for the millions of Lagos residents.

During a high-level meeting in Beijing with CCECC’s President and management, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude for the construction of various roads and bridges in Lagos. He underlined the state government’s dedication to a continued partnership with CCECC, stressing that the Fourth Mainland Bridge is a legacy project.

Despite financial constraints, the Governor conveyed his determination to commence the project promptly, seeking support from CCECC to raise the necessary funds. With a three-year timeframe for project completion, Governor Sanwo-Olu set a commitment to breaking ground in March or April.

Emphasizing the unique relationship between Lagos State Government and CCECC, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted that it goes beyond a contractor association; it is a strategic partnership for the infrastructural development of the state.

