Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Peter Obi Applauds Late Namibian President’s Transparent Leadership Amidst African Health Disclosures

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

In the aftermath of Namibian President Hage Geingob’s passing, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, praised the late leader for his understanding of public office responsibilities. Obi highlighted Geingob’s commitment to modest and selfless governance, citing the President’s transparency about his medical trip to the United States, setting an example for African leaders.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Namibia’s then-acting President, Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, announced Geingob’s death, emphasizing the nation’s loss of a pillar and the chief architect of its constitution. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, Geingob passed away with his wife, Monica Geingos, and children by his side.

Obi, expressing condolences on social media, commended Geingob’s modest and selfless leadership, urging Africans to follow such examples in building a new Africa. He extended sympathy to Namibia, praying for comfort to Geingob’s family and urging Acting President Nangolo Mbumba to continue delivering accountable governance.

In a separate development, the situation surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s departure to France was highlighted, initially described as a “private visit” but later revealed to be a medical leave. Tinubu, known for previous medical leaves, faced speculation and scrutiny regarding the purpose of his trip.

Recounting Tinubu’s past instances of medical leave, including a bed rest after his May 29 swearing-in, the report also referenced President Buhari’s frequent foreign trips for medical treatment and how these practices faced criticism in the context of Nigeria’s struggling health system.

The situations in Namibia and Tinubu’s case underline the importance of transparency in leadership and accountability, drawing parallels between African leaders’ health disclosures and their governance practices.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dr. Nangolo Mbumba Sworn in as Namibia’s Fourth President
Next article
Murdered Ekiti Monarchs Led Campaigns Against Attacks By ‘Fulani Bandits’, Says Monarch, Alara Of Ara-Ekiti
Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Elon Musk took drugs with Tesla and SpaceX execs – WSJ

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been taking...

Murdered Ekiti Monarchs Led Campaigns Against Attacks By ‘Fulani Bandits’, Says Monarch, Alara Of Ara-Ekiti

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
An Ekiti monarch, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo...

Dr. Nangolo Mbumba Sworn in as Namibia’s Fourth President

News Wire News Wire -
Eighty-two-year-old Dr. Nangolo Mbumba has been sworn in as...

Femi Falana Sues CBN Over Dollarization of Nigeria’s Economy

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has sued the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Elon Musk took drugs with Tesla and SpaceX execs – WSJ

Lifestyle News 0
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been taking...

Murdered Ekiti Monarchs Led Campaigns Against Attacks By ‘Fulani Bandits’, Says Monarch, Alara Of Ara-Ekiti

Regions 0
An Ekiti monarch, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo...

Dr. Nangolo Mbumba Sworn in as Namibia’s Fourth President

Democracy Africa 0
Eighty-two-year-old Dr. Nangolo Mbumba has been sworn in as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com