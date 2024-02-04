Peter Obi Applauds Late Namibian President’s Transparent Leadership Amidst African Health Disclosures

In the aftermath of Namibian President Hage Geingob’s passing, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, praised the late leader for his understanding of public office responsibilities. Obi highlighted Geingob’s commitment to modest and selfless governance, citing the President’s transparency about his medical trip to the United States, setting an example for African leaders.

Namibia’s then-acting President, Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, announced Geingob’s death, emphasizing the nation’s loss of a pillar and the chief architect of its constitution. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, Geingob passed away with his wife, Monica Geingos, and children by his side.

Obi, expressing condolences on social media, commended Geingob’s modest and selfless leadership, urging Africans to follow such examples in building a new Africa. He extended sympathy to Namibia, praying for comfort to Geingob’s family and urging Acting President Nangolo Mbumba to continue delivering accountable governance.

In a separate development, the situation surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s departure to France was highlighted, initially described as a “private visit” but later revealed to be a medical leave. Tinubu, known for previous medical leaves, faced speculation and scrutiny regarding the purpose of his trip.

Recounting Tinubu’s past instances of medical leave, including a bed rest after his May 29 swearing-in, the report also referenced President Buhari’s frequent foreign trips for medical treatment and how these practices faced criticism in the context of Nigeria’s struggling health system.

The situations in Namibia and Tinubu’s case underline the importance of transparency in leadership and accountability, drawing parallels between African leaders’ health disclosures and their governance practices.

