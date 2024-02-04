PDP’s Mahmoud Kallamu wins Mayo Belwa constituency in Adamawa Assembly by-election

Feb 4,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mahmoud Musa Kallamu, has won the just concluded House of Assembly by-election in the Mayo Belwa constituency of Adamawa State.

Announcing the results of the Saturday bye-election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared that PDP’s Kallamu scored 1,306 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ibrahim Musa Italiya who garnered 874 votes.

According to the INEC Returning Officer, Professor Mohammed Baba Ardo of Modibbo Adama University Yola, Kallamu won six out of the seven polling units in the election.

He said there were a total of 5,024 registered votes; 2,252 accredited votes; 2,192 valid votes, 06 rejected votes and 2,252 total votes cast.

The returning officer recalled that in the 2023 general election, there were valid votes of 20,824 and 367 rejected votes for the constituency while votes cast stood at 21,191 when APC scored 7,912 while PDP scored 7,840 with a margin of 72.

Compared with the By-election exercise, the registered votes are 56,999; accredited votes are 24,610 while the total votes cast are 23,443.

He declared that the candidate of the PDP who scored in all, a total of 9,146, won the by-election; with the APC candidate coming second with 8,786 votes in both the general and bye-election.(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...