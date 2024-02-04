Menu
Election Views

PDP Agent Alleges Compromised Security Agents Facilitating Vote Buying in Kaduna Bye-elections

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The PDP representative in Kaduna State, Yusuf Abubakar, has raised allegations against certain security agents, accusing them of compromising integrity and facilitating vote buying during the ongoing rerun and bye-elections in the state.

In an interview with Channels Television at Polling Unit 009 in Barnawa, Kaduna South Local Government Area, Abubakar expressed his dismay over the prevalence of vote buying in the area, emphasizing that it was occurring openly and not in secrecy.

Abubakar revealed, “If you go around, you will see how people are trading on voters. If you go around, you will see it. It is just open, not hidden.” When questioned about political agents buying votes in the presence of security agents, he asserted, “Yes, even some of the security agents are being compromised. That is all I could say.”

Despite his concerns, Abubakar could not confirm whether INEC officials were aware of the situation. He conveyed his worry that voters might be induced to cast their votes rather than freely exercising their franchise.

“I am bothered because people are not willing to vote for their own choice rather than to be given money before they vote,” Abubakar stated.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting bye and re-run elections in 80 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 26 states, involving a total of 4,613,291 eligible Nigerians with Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs). The elections aim to replace members who have either died or resigned from the national and state assemblies, as well as rerun elections at designated constituencies or polling units (PUs) as mandated by the election appeal tribunals.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, highlighted that the elections would fill vacancies in not less than three senatorial districts, 17 federal and 28 state constituencies across 80 local government areas, encompassing 575 registration areas/wards and 8,934 polling units, involving 4,904,627 registered voters. Out of this number, 4,613,291 PVCs have been collected.

States where the elections are taking place include Ebonyi, Yobe, Kebbi, Lagos, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Plateau, Akwa Ibom, and Anambra, among others.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

