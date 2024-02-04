Pastor Adeboye, Condemns Heinous Acts on Traditional Rulers

In a powerful address during the monthly Holy Ghost Service, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), strongly condemned the brutal attacks on traditional rulers in Nigeria.

Divine Protection Against Violence:

Adeboye invoked the fire of God against those disturbing the peace of monarchs, emphasizing their divine anointment. He declared that those attempting to meddle with traditional rulers in the country would not know peace. The influential pentecostal preacher made these statements during the ‘From The Mountain Top 2’ programme, where he highlighted the sanctity and anointment of traditional rulers in the eyes of God.

Escalating Insecurity and Recent Tragedies:

The recent wave of violence claimed the lives of three monarchs within four days. On Monday, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsola, were killed during a return from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Subsequent attacks included the merciless murder of the Olukoro of Koro, General Segun Aremu (retd), in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State on Thursday night.

Concerns Over Insecurity and Divine Intervention:

Koro is the adjoining town to Ikole Ekiti, where two traditional rulers were mauled to death on Monday. These incidents have raised concerns over the menacing dimension of the killing of traditional rulers by stone-hearted gunmen. Adeboye’s call for divine intervention echoes amid the unsettling occurrences, urging security agencies to take swift action and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Conclusion:

As security agencies, including the police, deploy resources to address the situation, Nigerians continue to demand swift justice and an end to the kidnapping and killing epidemic in the country. Adeboye’s powerful message serves as both a condemnation of the recent heinous acts and a call for divine protection over traditional rulers.

