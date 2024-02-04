Menu
Infrastructure

Nigeria’s Power Infrastructure Collapse Worsens with 46 Grid Collapses Between 2017-2022

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Nigeria faces another power crisis as the national grid, managed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), experiences its first collapse in 2024. The system’s capacity plummeted from 2,407 megawatts to just 31MW by midday and eventually to zero by 1 pm on Sunday.

Distribution companies are alerting customers, with Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) assuring restoration once the grid stabilizes. This incident adds to the challenges, following 46 reported grid collapses between 2017 and 2022, emphasizing the ongoing struggle with power infrastructure.

In response to the situation, AEDC issued a statement, acknowledging the nationwide power outage caused by the system failure. The management assured customers that efforts were underway to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and restore power as soon as the grid stabilizes. Despite the setback, they appealed for patience from the affected residents.

This event echoes a persistent issue in Nigeria’s power sector, as reflected in the TCN’s previous reports of 46 grid collapses between 2017 and 2022. The history of grid collapses points to the urgency of addressing infrastructure challenges to ensure a reliable and stable power supply for the nation.

Former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim dies at 75.
Femi Falana Sues CBN Over Dollarization of Nigeria’s Economy
