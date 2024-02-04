Nigerians Will Begin To Reap Benefits Of Petrol Subsidy Removal Soon, Says President’s Cos Gbajabiamila

Feb 4,2024.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured Nigerians that benefits of fuel subsidy removal would be reaped soon.

Gbajabiamila gave the assurance after casting his vote on Saturday at Poling Unit 014, Ward 08 at Elizabeth Fowler Memorial School, Surulere, Lagos in the House of Representatives’ by-election held in the constituency.

Speaking on the current economic situation being faced by Nigerians, Gbajabiamila said the president and his team remained concerned about the plight of the people.

He, however, noted that it was a universal issue that should be handled with caution.

According to him, “the challenges we are facing are because some fundamentals were missing in the first place.

“It is those economic fundamentals that this administration is trying to put in place, including fuel subsidy removal, which was a national concession that it must be removed.

“I assure you that the benefits of subsidy removal will be reaped soon. It’s not immediate but the President knows what he is doing, and at the end of the day, everything will work out fine.”

On insecurity, the Chief of Staff said the insecurity in the country is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, expressing optimism that the present administration would tackle the problem head-on.

“The security challenges is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, but we are confident that necessary steps is being taken to solve the situation,” he said.

Gbajabiamila urged Nigerians to support the president and his administration rather than pointing fingers and making negative criticisms.

He stated that security remained everyone’s concern but assured that the president is deeply concerned.

“This administration needs the full cooperation of the people and in doing so, we will all defeat these kidnappers and terrorists.

“Therefore, we need to come together for the better and by doing so, make Nigeria a great nation that we will all be proud of,” he stated.

Speaking at the by-election, Gbajabiamila said the process had been peaceful and smooth from the point of accreditation and voting.

He advised the winner to be focused, dedicated and committed to the people of Surulere.

According to him, legislative work comes with a lot of experience and having the people’s interest at heart.

“It may seem difficult at first but once you put your head down, and focus on the people, especially on national issues, success is assured,” he added.

Twelve candidates of different political parties were scrambling for 121,111 votes of registered voters with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the election.

The seat became vacant due to Gbajabiamila’s resignation, having been appointed by President Bola Tinubu as Chief of Staff.(www.naija247news.com)

