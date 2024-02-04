Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Nigeria May Have Exceeded Renegotiated 1.5 Million Bpd OPEC Oil Output In January, Report Says

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 4,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

There were indications at the weekend that Nigeria may have surpassed its 1.5 million bpd Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) renegotiated quota in its January oil production.

Oil shipping data tracked by Reuters in a survey for the month showed that Nigeria exceeded its January production allocation by 40,000bpd, a development which is expected to be well received by the country, which has struggled for up to four years to meet its quota.

However, the new quota renegotiated in November last year between OPEC and Nigeria was a major reduction compared to the 1.742 million bpd, which the country failed to meet throughout last year.

The Reuters data aims to track supply to the market and aside from shipping data provided by external sources, also deploys information from companies that track flows – such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler – and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC, and consultants.

In November 2023, OPEC+ handed Nigeria a 2024 oil output target lower than Africa’s largest oil producer had hoped for while lowering Angola’s target.

That action led to the exit of the southern African country.

The slash in Nigeria’s quota followed a meeting in June where OPEC+ agreed on a complex deal that revised production targets for several members, after which it tasked three consultancies – IHS, Rystad Energy, and Wood Mackenzie – with the job of verifying production figures for Nigeria, Angola, and Congo.

However, the Minister of State, Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, during the week, told journalists in Abuja that the 1.5 million bpd was not sacrosanct, stressing that negotiations would be restarted if the need for a raise in production output arose.

“Nigeria raised output by 40,000 bpd, the survey found, as some crude was processed in the new Dangote refinery and exports held largely steady. Output was 40,000 bpd above the country’s 2024 target,” the report stated.

In January, OPEC reported that Nigeria’s December production, according to secondary sources, was 1.418 million bpd, an increase of 100,000 bpd when compared with the previous month, according to NAIJA247NEWS checks.

The report showed that output in January was 214,000 bpd above the implied OPEC target, largely because Iraq, Nigeria, and Gabon are pumping more than their targets.

However, overall, OPEC oil output in January registered the biggest monthly drop since July, as several members implemented new voluntary production cuts agreed with the wider OPEC+ alliance and unrest curbed Libyan output.

The organisation pumped 26.33 million bpd during the month under consideration, down 410,000 bpd from December. December’s total stripped out Angola, which has left OPEC.

The latest general decline marked a further drop in market share for OPEC, which began curbing output in late 2022, to support the market and counter increased output from non-OPEC countries such as Brazil and the United States.

In January, the biggest decline came from Libya, one of the OPEC members not required to restrain output, after unrest prompted the shutdown of the Sharara oilfield, one of the country’s largest.

Some OPEC members pledged voluntary cuts in two rounds – in April 2023 and November 2023, and Saudi Arabia made an additional voluntary cut, the report stated.

Iraq and Kuwait each cut output by 140,000 bpd as part of the new round of voluntary cuts, although Iraqi output remained 141,000 bpd above the country’s self-declared target for the first quarter.

The next-largest cut came from Iran, also exempt from quotas, which lowered exports, the survey found. Iran is still pumping near a five-year high reached in November after posting one of OPEC’s biggest output increases in 2023 despite US sanctions still being in place, according to the survey. Algeria cut output by 40,000 bpd, implementing most of its voluntary reductions.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerians Will Begin To Reap Benefits Of Petrol Subsidy Removal Soon, Says President’s Cos Gbajabiamila
Next article
Court Adjourns N5 Trillion Copyright Infringement Suit Against Works Ministry To May 2nd
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Give Your January Salary to Your Pastor & Spare Yourself Attacks From The Enemy – Pastor

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 4,2024. Now, in recent news, a Cameroonian pastor has...

APC Wins House Seats In Lagos, Ondo, Cross River As INEC Suspends Elections In Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Kano

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 4,2024. The commission also postponed elections in Plateau State...

Court Adjourns N5 Trillion Copyright Infringement Suit Against Works Ministry To May 2nd

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 4,2024. Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court...

Nigerians Will Begin To Reap Benefits Of Petrol Subsidy Removal Soon, Says President’s Cos Gbajabiamila

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 4,2024. The Chief of Staff to the President, Hon....

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Give Your January Salary to Your Pastor & Spare Yourself Attacks From The Enemy – Pastor

Religion 0
Feb 4,2024. Now, in recent news, a Cameroonian pastor has...

APC Wins House Seats In Lagos, Ondo, Cross River As INEC Suspends Elections In Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Kano

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 4,2024. The commission also postponed elections in Plateau State...

Court Adjourns N5 Trillion Copyright Infringement Suit Against Works Ministry To May 2nd

Law and Order 0
Feb 4,2024. Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com