Namibia Mourns as President Hage Geingob, Passes Away at 82

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Namibia’s political stalwart and President since 2015, Hage Geingob, aged 82, succumbed to illness on Sunday in a Windhoek hospital.

Weeks earlier, he had been diagnosed with cancer, marking the end of a journey that began before the country gained independence in 1990. Geingob, who had successfully battled prostate cancer, served as Namibia’s first prime minister at independence.

His passing leaves Vice President Nangolo Mbumba to lead the nation, known for its mining prominence with significant diamond and lithium deposits, until elections later this year. Born in 1941, Geingob played a pivotal role in shaping Namibia’s post-independence trajectory, addressing challenges of wealth disparity and historical racial divides.

His legacy, spanning decades, reflects a commitment to development and shared prosperity in a nation still grappling with the chains of past injustices.

Bisi Adele
