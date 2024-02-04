Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Murdered Ekiti Monarchs Led Campaigns Against Attacks By ‘Fulani Bandits’, Says Monarch, Alara Of Ara-Ekiti

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

An Ekiti monarch, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, recently survived a deadly attack by suspected herdsmen gunmen, sharing his harrowing experience. Sadly, two fellow monarchs – Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and Elesun of Esun, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsona – lost their lives in the ambush.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking to Awikonko TV Live, Fatoba revealed that the assailants targeted them due to their efforts in combating marauding Fulani herders in the region. As the chairman of the local security committee, he emphasized their commitment to protecting Yoruba land.

Recalling the attack, Fatoba explained that on their way back from investigating the return of the herders, their vehicle was abruptly halted, and armed men surrounded them. He highlighted the assailants’ weaponry, including AK-47s, a pump-action gun, and a locally made one.

Narrating the intensity of the situation, Fatoba shared his escape, using the car door as a shield when an assailant attempted to strike his head. He ran towards security guards stationed in the area, facing gunshots as he sought refuge.

Dismissing claims of spiritual intervention, Fatoba clarified that the assailants spared the driver, focusing on killing his fellow monarchs. He recounted the chaotic scene, emphasizing the need for vigilance and security measures in the region.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Peter Obi Applauds Late Namibian President’s Transparent Leadership Amidst African Health Disclosures
Next article
Elon Musk took drugs with Tesla and SpaceX execs – WSJ
Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Elon Musk took drugs with Tesla and SpaceX execs – WSJ

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been taking...

Peter Obi Applauds Late Namibian President’s Transparent Leadership Amidst African Health Disclosures

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
In the aftermath of Namibian President Hage Geingob's passing,...

Dr. Nangolo Mbumba Sworn in as Namibia’s Fourth President

News Wire News Wire -
Eighty-two-year-old Dr. Nangolo Mbumba has been sworn in as...

Femi Falana Sues CBN Over Dollarization of Nigeria’s Economy

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has sued the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Elon Musk took drugs with Tesla and SpaceX execs – WSJ

Lifestyle News 0
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been taking...

Peter Obi Applauds Late Namibian President’s Transparent Leadership Amidst African Health Disclosures

Democracy Africa 0
In the aftermath of Namibian President Hage Geingob's passing,...

Dr. Nangolo Mbumba Sworn in as Namibia’s Fourth President

Democracy Africa 0
Eighty-two-year-old Dr. Nangolo Mbumba has been sworn in as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com