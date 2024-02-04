Murdered Ekiti Monarchs Led Campaigns Against Attacks By ‘Fulani Bandits’, Says Monarch, Alara Of Ara-Ekiti

An Ekiti monarch, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, recently survived a deadly attack by suspected herdsmen gunmen, sharing his harrowing experience. Sadly, two fellow monarchs – Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and Elesun of Esun, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsona – lost their lives in the ambush.

Speaking to Awikonko TV Live, Fatoba revealed that the assailants targeted them due to their efforts in combating marauding Fulani herders in the region. As the chairman of the local security committee, he emphasized their commitment to protecting Yoruba land.

Recalling the attack, Fatoba explained that on their way back from investigating the return of the herders, their vehicle was abruptly halted, and armed men surrounded them. He highlighted the assailants’ weaponry, including AK-47s, a pump-action gun, and a locally made one.

Narrating the intensity of the situation, Fatoba shared his escape, using the car door as a shield when an assailant attempted to strike his head. He ran towards security guards stationed in the area, facing gunshots as he sought refuge.

Dismissing claims of spiritual intervention, Fatoba clarified that the assailants spared the driver, focusing on killing his fellow monarchs. He recounted the chaotic scene, emphasizing the need for vigilance and security measures in the region.

