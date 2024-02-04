Menu
Lionel Messi’s Highly Anticipated Appearance Ends in Disappointment for Hong Kong Fans

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

HONG KONG, Feb 4 – Lionel Messi’s three-day visit to Hong Kong concluded on a sour note for his fans as the Argentine superstar did not play in Inter Miami’s 4-1 victory against a local League XI in a friendly match, witnessed by a sold-out crowd on Sunday.

Despite chants of “refund” from disappointed spectators, Messi remained on the bench, prompting concerns from the Hong Kong government about the event’s funding. The Major Sports Events Committee (MSEC) had granted 15 million Hong Kong dollars ($1.92 million) for the event, with an additional one million Hong Kong dollars for the venue.

In response to Messi’s absence, the government stated, “Regarding Messi not playing the match today, the Government, as well as all football fans, are extremely disappointed about the organizer’s arrangement. The organizer owes all football fans an explanation.” The MSEC is considering follow-up actions, including a potential reduction in funding due to Messi’s non-participation.

The disappointment comes after a weekend where Messi, along with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, engaged with fans during a training session that drew 40,000 spectators. The World Cup winner had been swarmed by adoring fans since his arrival from Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Messi is expected to face similar scenes in Tokyo when Inter Miami continues their pre-season tour with a friendly against J-League champions Vissel Kobe on Wednesday. Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer campaign kicks off against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

