FootBall

Kylian Mbappe Set to Join Real Madrid at the End of the Season

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

France captain Kylian Mbappe is poised to make a move to LaLiga powerhouse Real Madrid upon the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the close of the current season, according to reports from Le Parisien and ESPN on Saturday.

Mbappe had previously declared his intention not to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 side, allowing him to make a free transfer to another club. The 25-year-old striker is expected to announce a pre-contract agreement with the 14-time European champions in the coming week.

In September last year, reports suggested Mbappe would forgo loyalty bonuses of up to €100 million ($107.84 million) to leave PSG as a free agent. Mbappe had been linked with a move to Real Madrid in 2022 but ultimately extended his contract with PSG shortly before the transfer window opened.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

