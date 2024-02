February 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The pupils and staff of Apostolic Faith Group of Schools have regained freedom after being abducted by gunmen.

Recall that the victims were abducted on Monday evening, along Emure-Eporo road.

Upon being released, officials of the state’s ministry of health were around to give them medical attention. (www.naija247news.com).

